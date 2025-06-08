These Australian bowlers have clocked 100-plus WTC wickets
What's the story
Team Australia is ready to defend their title in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.
This will be Australia's second consecutive appearance in the WTC final after winning the last one against India in 2023.
Meanwhile, Australia's WTC final squad is studded with prominent names.
Here we look at the Aussie bowlers with 100-plus WTC wickets.
#4
Josh Hazlewood - 115 wickets
Though Josh Hazlewood has been phenomenal in the WTC, injuries have restricted his participation.
As per ESPNcricinfo, he has taken 115 wickets in just 28 matches as his average of 20.91 is the best among Aussie bowlers with 100-plus WTC scalps.
The tally includes six fifers as 5/8 are his best returns.
His consistent bowling and ability to ace all conditions have made him one of the most dangerous Test pacers going around.
#3
Mitchell Starc - 171 wickets
Mitchell Starc's raw pace and swinging yorkers have been his biggest weapons.
He has taken 171 wickets in 45 WTC matches with a fine average of 26.80, showing his attacking nature.
Whether it's taking wickets in middle overs or turning the game around on the second new ball, Starc has played every role effectively.
The left-arm pacer has tallied four WTC fifers as 6/48 are his best figures.
.
#2
Pat Cummins - 200 wickets
Australian skipper Pat Cummins comes second on the list of most wicket-takers in WTC history.
He has claimed 200 wickets in just 47 matches with a mighty fine average of 22.63.
Cummins was the first bowler to touch the 200-wicket mark in WTC.
His tally includes nine fifers as his best figures read 6/91.
Cummins's line, length, and short-ball strategy have made him a deadly pacer.
Moreover, he has generated these numbers despite not taking the new ball regularly.
#1
Nathan Lyon - 210 wickets
Australia's talismanic off-spinner Nathan Lyon tops this list as he is the only other bowler with 200-plus WTC scalps.
He has taken a whopping 210 wickets in 50 Tests, including an incredible 10 five-wicket hauls.
The veteran averages a fine 26.85 as 8/64 are his best returns.
His bowling style is all about consistency and long spells, making him a key player for Australia.
Lyon has also been Australia's ace bowler in the sub-continent.