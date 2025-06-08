What's the story

Team Australia is ready to defend their title in the 2025 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa, starting on June 11 at Lord's.

This will be Australia's second consecutive appearance in the WTC final after winning the last one against India in 2023.

Meanwhile, Australia's WTC final squad is studded with prominent names.

Here we look at the Aussie bowlers with 100-plus WTC wickets.