How Team India fared under Rohit Sharma's leadership in Tests
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, senior Indian batter Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 8.
The veteran batter bid adieu to the format after featuring for India for more than a decade.
Rohit led India in 24 Tests between 2022 and 2024. They won 12 and lost nine matches in this period (Draws: 3).
Under his leadership, India secured a notable series win against Australia at home.
Captaincy record
Rohit's Test captaincy: A mixed bag
Rohit's captaincy in the format turned out to be a mixed bag. Under his leadership, India won the 2022-23 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at home.
They also were the runners-up of the 2023 ICC World Test Championship final, losing to Australia.
Under Rohit, India suffered in their last two Test series. They were routed by New Zealand at home in the three-match series.
Thereafter, India struggled against the Aussies on their tour Down Under.
Defeat
Rare series defeat at home
New Zealand scripted history by registering a 3-0 clean sweep against hosts India last year.
Notably, India were whitewashed for the first time in a home Test series (three-plus matches).
The Kiwis also handed India their first Test series defeat at home in over a decade. Before this, England were the last side to win a Test series against India in India (2012-13).
Information
India lost five home Tests under Rohit
In 2024, Rohit became only the second Indian captain to lose four home Tests in a calendar year. He joined Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, who lost as many games in 1969. Rohit overall lost five Tests at home while leading India.
Records
His Test stats as captain
In 24 Tests as India's captain, Rohit racked up 1,254 runs at an average of 30.58. His tally includes four tons and as many half-centuries.
Only one of his tons came while leading India away from home. He averages 30.09 as captain in foreign conditions.
Notably, Rohit slammed a ton on his captaincy debut in Tests overseas 103 against West Indies, Roseau, 2023).
Information
Contribution in winning cause
It is worth noting that India never lost a Test when Rohit scored a century while leading. Rohit, the skipper, owns 810 runs from 20 innings at an average of 42.63 in winning cause. He converted four of his half-centuries into tons.