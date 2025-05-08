Marnus Labuschagne to play for Glamorgan ahead of WTC final
What's the story
Australian cricketer Marnus Labuschagne has confirmed his participation in two County Championship matches for Glamorgan later this month.
The move comes as part of his preparation for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final, scheduled for June.
The batsman will be replacing Colin Ingram as one of the overseas players in the XI, along with Asitha Fernando.
Here's more on this.
Official statement
Labuschagne's return welcomed by Glamorgan director
Mark Wallace, the director of cricket at Glamorgan, was excited about Labuschagne's return.
He said, "It's great to have Marnus returning to the club again. He's very much part of the furniture here and we're looking forward to welcoming him back to Wales for a couple of games."
Wallace also noted that this deal would give Colin Ingram a chance to rest before The Blast.
Team selection
Labuschagne's potential role in WTC final
Labuschagne is also being considered as a potential opener for Australia in the WTC final.
This is after Travis Head's recent experience of opening in Sri Lanka and uncertainty surrounding Sam Konstas's selection due to his limited exposure to English conditions.
Notably, Labuschagne has opened for Queensland in the past and even did so once last season for Glamorgan, scoring 23 and 111 against Middlesex at Cardiff.
Information
WTC final to be played next month
The 2023/25 WTC final will be played at Lord's, London, from June 11 to June 15. Earlier, South Africa topped the WTC table with a PCT of 69.44. Australia finished 2nd with a PCT of 67.54.
Information
Decoding Labuschagne's performance in WTC 2023/25 cycle
In the ongoing World Test Championship 2023/25 cycle, Labuschagne has amassed 935 runs from 19 matches at 28.33. He owns a ton and 8 fifties. He is the 5th highest scorer for Australia.
Tests
Labuschagne's overall Test stats and performance vs South Africa
As per ESPNcricinfo, in 58 Tests, Labuschagne is closing in on 5,000 runs. He has amassed 4,396 runs at 46.76.
He owns 11 tons and 23 fifties in Tests. In 32 home matches, he has 2,855 runs at 55.98. In 22 away matches, he has 1,393 runs at 37.64. Lastly, in three neutral venue games, he averages 24.66 with 148 runs (HS: 43).
Versus South Africa, who are Australia's WTC final opponents, Labuschagne has 109 runs from 4 innings at 36.33 (50s: 1).
Information
Labuschagne's overall FC numbers
Overall in First-Class cricket, Labuschagne has bagged 11,857 runs at 44.91. He has 32 tons and 60 fifties under his belt. He has played 163 matches (288 innings) in the format.