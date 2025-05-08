Who will lead Team India in Test cricket?
Rohit Sharma, the veteran Indian cricketer, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement.
With Team India set to tour England for a five-match Test series, starting June 20, a hunt for a new captain begins for the BCCI.
Currently, Jasprit Bumrah is India's vice-captain. Here are players who can lead India in Tests.
What about Jasprit Bumrah?
The pacer turns out to be an obvious choice on paper. However, given his track record of a recurring back injury, there is a chance of him missing the bus.
Bumrah is likely to miss a few matches in the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for workload management.
He also returned recently from a stress-related discomfort in his lower back.
Shubman Gill is the likely candidate
As per ESPNcricinfo, Shubman Gill is the likely candidate to be handed the reins. He has been a Test regular of late.
Notably, Gill has never led in Test matches or ODIs. However, he has led the team in five T20Is during a tour of Zimbabwe which had several regular names missing.
Gill is highly regarded by the manegement and stands a chance.
Why Gill is being considered?
Gill is currently the captain of Gujarat Titans in the IPL. GT are one of the frontrunners to seal a playoff berth. Gill has led the side well and his batting too is impressive. Gill owns over 500 runs in IPL 2025.
A look at Gill's Test numbers
In 32 Test matches, Gill has scored 1,893 runs at 35.05. He owns 5 tons and 7 fifties. In 2024, Gill played 12 Tests for India, scoring 866 runs at 43.30, as per ESPNcricinfo. He slammed three tons and three fifties.
Can KL Rahul be an option?
KL Rahul could be considered for the upcoming World Test Championship cycle. With 58 Tests under his belt, Rahul owns 3,257 runs at 33.57. He has 8 tons and 17 fifties.
Rahul made a return to the Test side in December 2023 and has since then done an able job.
Rahul has led Team India in three Tests in the past (W2 L1).
Rohit retires from Tests: Decoding his numbers
Rohit captained India in 24 Tests, winning 12, losing nine and three. He has a win percentage of 50. Rohit scored 1,254 runs as captain at 30.58. He hit 4 tons and 4 fifties. He led India from 2022-24.
