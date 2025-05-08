What's the story

Rohit Sharma, the veteran Indian cricketer, announced his retirement from Test cricket on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement.

With Team India set to tour England for a five-match Test series, starting June 20, a hunt for a new captain begins for the BCCI.

Currently, Jasprit Bumrah is India's vice-captain. Here are players who can lead India in Tests.