Drone hits Rawalpindi stadium hours before PSL match; venue changed
What's the story
Hours before a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings on Wednesday, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium was reportedly hit by a drone strike.
The reports of the drone attack surfaced after Islamabad attempted to hit 15 military sites in India.
Indian forces responded by targeting and neutralizing Pakistani Air defense Radars and systems in several locations, including Lahore.
Twitter Post
Alleged videos from Rawalpindi
#BREAKING 🇵🇰‼️🇮🇳 An unidentified object fell on close shop in a food street in RAWALPINDI, Pakistan.— Monitor𝕏 (@MonitorX99800) May 8, 2025
After Geolocating, the location is right next Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium where currently Pakistan Super league matches are held.
Reportedly one person got injured. pic.twitter.com/jzPQNfli4O
Relocation
PSL matches relocated to Karachi after drone attack
Following the drone attack, Pakistani journalist Ihtisham Ul Haq said on X that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has now decided to shift the rest of PSL matches to Karachi.
He also said that PCB called an urgent meeting on whether to continue or postpone.
A day prior, it had maintained that PSL matches would go on as scheduled.
The stadium was set to host matches on May 7, 8, 9, and 10.
Event
Area sealed
As per reports, the crash caused partial damage to a restaurant building near the stadium.
Local media reported that authorities have cordoned off the area and are investigating the drone's origin and whether it was carrying any payload.
The Telegraph reported that England's PSL players were divided on whether to stay in the country or return home and that the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) held an emergency meeting to review the security situation.