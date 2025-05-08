IPL match between PBKS and MI likely to be shifted
What's the story
The next Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Mumbai Indians (MI), scheduled for May 11 in Dharamsala, will likely be shifted to Ahmedabad.
This comes in light of rising tensions along the India-Pakistan border.
The match was to be PBKS's final home game of the season at their second venue, Dharamsala.
Travel plans
MI's Dharamsala trip postponed amid venue change discussions
Mumbai Indians were scheduled to leave for Dharamsala on Thursday, but their plans have been delayed amid ongoing discussions regarding the venue change.
The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has consented to host the PBKS-MI match at its stadium.
GCA secretary Anil Patel confirmed that they are awaiting final confirmation from IPL regarding the same.
Team positions
Current standings: PBKS and MI in playoff contention
As it stands, Punjab Kings are third on the points table with 15 points from 11 matches.
Mumbai Indians are just a spot below with 14 points from their 12 games.
The result of this match could well determine both teams' fate in the IPL playoffs.
Information
GCA accepts IPL's request to host the match
As per ESPNcricinfo, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has accepted the IPL's request to host the PBKS-MI game. GCA secretary Anil Patel said he was awaiting a final confirmation from the IPL. He also pointed out that MI were scheduled to land in Ahmedabad on Wednesday evening.