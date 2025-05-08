Mayank Agarwal joins RCB: Breaking down his IPL stats
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have signed Mayank Agarwal for ₹1 crore as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of IPL 2025.
Padikkal was in fine form this season, scoring 246 runs (10 matches), including two fifties.
For Agarwal, this marks a homecoming. He was part of the RCB squad (2011-2013).
Here's a closer look at the Karnataka-born batter's IPL numbers.
Debut
Early IPL journey: Agarwal's first stint with RCB from 2011-2013
The opener made his IPL debut in 2011 with RCB, featuring in their opening match against Kochi Tuskers Kerala.
That season, he played 11 games and managed 141 runs at 20.14, with a top score of 41.
His next two seasons with RCB were mixed; he scored 225 runs in 16 matches (2012), including one half-century, and 67 runs in five outings in 2013.
DC
Stint with Delhi Daredevils (2014-2016): Mixed returns after RCB exit
A dip in form saw RCB release Agarwal. He then joined the now Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) from 2014 to 2016, delivering mixed performances.
In 2014, he scored 115 runs from 8 matches at 14.37. In IPL 2015, he managed 213 runs from 10 outings (50s: 2).
In 2016, he played three matches, amassing a paltry 27 runs at 9.
RPS
Brief 2017 RPS stint: Mayank featured in just three games
As mentioned earlier, the batter represented Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) during the 2017 season, which took place while Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were serving their two-year suspension.
However, his stint with RPS was brief, as he featured in only three matches, scoring 26 runs.
He finished the season with a batting average of 8.66 and a strike rate of 96.29 (HS: 20).
PBKS
Mayank played for PBKS across 5 seasons
After a brief stint with RPS, Agarwal was signed by Punjab Kings for ₹1 crore.
In IPL 2018, he managed 120 runs from 11 matches at 12. He scored 332 runs from 13 matches in 2019 at 25.53.
In 2020, he scored 424 runs at 38.54. This was followed by 441 runs in 2021.
In 2022, he scored 196 runs at just 16.33.
4th-highest scorer for PBKS
As per ESPNcricinfo, Mayank is the 4th-highest scorer for PBKS in IPL. In 60 matches, he scored 1,513 runs at 26.54. He is one of the 4 batters with 1,500-plus IPL runs for PBKS.
SRH
Limited opportunities in 2023 and 2024 with SRH
During his two-season stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2023 and 2024, Mayank Agarwal featured in just 14 matches as he struggled for form and consistency.
He managed 334 runs at an average of 23.85, which included a half-century and a top score of 83. His strike rate across those games stood at 125.09.
He scored 270 runs in 2023 and 64 runs in 2024.
Stats
Overall IPL and T20 stats
Across 127 IPL matches, Agarwal has scored 2,661 runs at an average of 22.74 and a strike rate of 133.05.
His tally includes 13 half-centuries and a century, with a personal best of 106 (2020).
In all T20s, Agarwal has amassed 4,917 runs from 205 innings at an average of 25.60 and a strike rate of 134.08, including two centuries and 28 fifties.