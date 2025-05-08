What's the story

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have signed Mayank Agarwal for ₹1 crore as a replacement for the injured Devdutt Padikkal for the remainder of IPL 2025.

Padikkal was in fine form this season, scoring 246 runs (10 matches), including two fifties.

For Agarwal, this marks a homecoming. He was part of the RCB squad (2011-2013).

Here's a closer look at the Karnataka-born batter's IPL numbers.