Devdutt Padikkal clobbered a fantastic 151 in the first innings against Tamil Nadu

Ranji Trophy, Karnataka hold Tamil Nadu: Key stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 08:11 pm Feb 12, 202408:11 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu played out a draw against Karnataka in a thrilling contest in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. It was a nerve-wracking encounter as the hosts almost chased down 355 on Day 4 in Chepauk. But eventually, Tamil Nadu lost a few wickets and were short by 17 runs at stumps on Day 4. TN registered a draw after winning three consecutive games this season.

Summary

A look at the match summary

Batting first, Karnataka compiled 366 courtesy of Devdutt Padikkal's 151 and fifties from Ravikumar Samarth and Hardik Raj. Ajith Ram claimed 4/75. In reply, TN were bundled for 151 as Vyshak Vijaykumar finished 4/26. In the second innings, Karnataka folded for 139 due to Ajith's heroics of 5/61. Chasing 355, Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar fought hard but it ended in a draw.

Ravikumar Samarth

A decent hand from Samarth

Samarth played a very watchful knock in the first innings, which allowed Padikkal to express himself freely. His 159-ball 57 was his 28th First-Class fifty and a second of the ongoing season. The opener shared a crucial 132-run partnership with Padikkal, which helped Karnataka post a total of 366. Samarth has amassed 5,405 runs from 86 FC matches at an average above 38.

Devdutt Padikkal

An authoritative knock from Padikkal

Padikkal continued his exceptional form as he hammered his sixth First-Class century and a second in the ongoing Ranji Trophy. His 151-run knock was crucial for Karnataka in the first innings. He shared an important 132-run partnership with Samarth before adding 59 runs with Nikin Jose and 54 runs with Hardik Raj. Padikkal has now raced to 2,227 runs from 31 FC matches.

Information

Maiden First-Class fifty from Hardik Raj

Hardik played a very crucial hand for Karnataka in the first innings. His 96-ball 51 helped the visitors post a decent total. The youngster stitched a 54-run partnership with Padikkal before adding another 41 runs with Srinivas Sharath. Notably, this was Hardik's maiden FC fifty.

Ajith Ram

A brilliant outing for S Ajith Ram

Ajith was the pick of the bowlers for Tamil Nadu across the two innings. The spinner claimed 4/75 in the first innings before returning with 5/61 in the second outing. He registered his fourth four-wicket haul and third fifer in First-Class cricket respectively. Ajith has raced to 46 wickets from nine FC matches. He has been a standout performer for Tamil Nadu this season.

Information

Decent contributions from Jagadeesan and Indrajith

Tamil Nadu were skittled out for 151 in the first innings, and none of their batters could touch the 50-run mark. However, Narayan Jagadeesan and Indrajith showed great fight and mustered 40 and 48 runs respectively. While the former was flamboyant, the latter was watchful.

Bowlers

How did Karnataka bowlers fare in the first innings?

Karnataka were exceptional with the ball in the first innings. Vyshak toiled hard for his impressive figures of 4/26. While Shashikumar Kamble also returned with 3/41. Vidwath Kaverappa and Hardik also found success, registering figures worth 1/14 and 2/56. Kaverappa showed tremendous discipline with the red cherry, while Hardik claimed two crucial wickets, including that of opposition captain R Sai Kishore.

Baba Indrajith

A crucial 98 from Baba Indrajith

Indrajith scored a 48-run knock in the first innings but made it count in the second outing with a crucial 194-ball 98. His knock was crucial in Tamil Nadu's attempt to chase down 355. Indrajith held one end and added 64 runs with Pradosh Ranjan Paul before stitching a 125-run partnership with Shankar. Indrajith slammed his 25 FC fifty, amassing 4,900-plus runs.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul

Sixth First-Class fifty from Pradosh

Pradosh also batted well in the second innings for the hosts as he hammered a brilliant 116-ball 74. The youngster was involved in two partnerships of 60-odd runs with R Vimal Khumar and Indrajith. This was his sixth FC fifty and his fourth fifty-plus score in the ongoing season. He is currently in exceptional form. Pradosh has scored 1,346 runs from 16 FC matches.

Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar hammers his 21st FC fifty

While Indrajith played a superb knock, Shankar also gave him tremendous support during the chase. The all-rounder hammered his 21st First-Class fifty. Notably, Shankar also completed 3,000 runs in FC cricket. He missed out in the first inning but batted with great conviction in the second outing, slamming a 107-ball 60. Shankar has compiled 3,000-plus runs from 61 FC matches.

Bowlers

Karnataka bowlers were decent in the second innings

Karnataka's bowling attack in the second innings wasn't as good as they were in the first outing. However, they still managed to chip in with wickets and earned a draw from a match that was going in TN's favor. Vyshak scalped 3/71 while Hardik returned with 2/86. Kaverappa and Shashikumar also claimed a wicket each. Apart from Shashikumar, the bowlers went for runs.