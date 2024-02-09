Devdutt Padikkal hammered his third century in the 2024 Ranji Trophy (Photo credit: X/devdp07)

Ranji Trophy 2024: Devdutt Padikkal clobbers his sixth First-Class century

What's the story Karnataka's Devdutt Padikkal continued his exceptional form on Day 1 against Tamil Nadu in the 2024 Ranji Trophy. The young dasher hammered his sixth First-Class century and his third of the ongoing season. He ended the day unbeaten on 151, a knock laced with 12 boundaries and six maximums. Karnataka are 288/5 at stumps on Day 1.

Knock

An authoritative hand from Padikkal

Padikkal came to the crease when Agarwal departed as Karnataka were 35/1. He stitched a 132-run partnership with Ravikumar Samarth. Later, he added 59 runs with Nikin Jose before a few wickets tumbled. Padikkal steadied the ship with a 54*-run partnership with Hardik Raj. The 23-year-old is unbeaten on 151 while Raj is batting on 35*. Padikkal has hammered 12 boundaries and six maximums.

Stats

A look at his First-Class numbers

Playing his 31st First-Class match, the 23-year-old batter has amassed 2,100-plus runs at an average above 42. In addition to hammering six centuries, he owns 12 fifties in this format. His highest FC score of 193 came this season against Punjab. Padikkal recently scored a century for India A against the England Lions in Ahmedabad. He made his FC debut for Karnataka in 2018.

Ranji Trophy

Three centuries in the ongoing Ranji Trophy

The 23-year-old has been in stellar form in the ongoing Ranji Trophy campaign. He became one of the few players to smash three centuries in the 2024 Ranji Trophy while scoring more than 450 runs in four matches at an average of over 82. Padikkal is currently the highest run-getter for Karnataka as Mayank Agarwal trails him with 330 runs, hammering two centuries.

Summary

Day 1 summary

Batting first, Karnataka had a decent start with Agarwal and Samarth looking comfortable at the crease. However the former was dismissed which brought Padikkal to the crease. Samarth and Padikkal added 132 runs together before the former departed. Later, Padikkal added two crucial 50-plus partnerships with Jose and Raj. Karnataka are 288/5 at stumps on Day 1. Tamil Nadu's Sai Kishore starred with 3/94.

Information

Superb outing at the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy

Padikkal was at his dominant best for Karnataka in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy as he clocked 465 runs in only five matches at an average of 155 (SR: 120.46). The youngster hammered two centuries and three fifties with 50-plus scores in all five games.