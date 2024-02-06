New Zealand bundled out South Africa for 168 in the first innings (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

1st Test: SA bowled out; ton-up Williamson extends NZ's lead

Feb 06, 2024

What's the story New Zealand continued their dominance over South Africa on Day 3 of the opening Test in Mount Maunganui. The hosts skittled out the Proteas for only 168 in the first innings before compiling 179/4 in the second innings at stumps on Day 3. NZ lead by 528 runs. Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry were exceptional with the ball, while Kane Williamson slammed another ton.

South Africa

South Africa could only manage 168 in the first innings

South Africa resumed with their overnight score of 80/4 with David Bedingham and Keegan Petersen at the crease. The wickets kept tumbling as the latter managed a two 30-plus runs partnership with Clyde Fortuin and Duanne Olivier. Eventually, SA were folded for 168 as Petersen was the highest scorer with his 132-ball 45. Santner and Henry claimed three wickets each for the Kiwis.

Mitchell Santner

Santner completes 50 wickets in Test cricket

With his 3/34 in the first innings, Santner became the 42nd Kiwi bowler to claim 50 Test wickets. The experienced left-arm spinner removed Zubayr Hamza on Day 2 and returned on Day 3 to pick the wickets of Fortuin and Tshepo Moreki. He reached the milestone in 26 matches at an average of 40.42. Notably, this is now his career-best figures in Test cricket.

Record

Santner scripted these unique records in Test cricket

As per statistician Richard Isaacs, Santner is one of the 36 players to reach the milestone of 50 Test wickets without taking a five-wicket haul in this format. He is also among the third player to reach 50 Test wickets without returning with a solitary four-wicket haul in the longest format. Earlier, only Alzarri Joseph and compatriot Nathan Astle had registered this feat.

Information

Fifth-highest wicket-taker among NZ left-arm spinners in Test cricket

As per ESPNcricinfo, Santner is the fifth-highest wicket-taker among New Zealand left-arm spinner in Test cricket. He is only behind the likes of Daniel Vettori (361), HJ Howarth (86), SL Brook (74), and Ajaz Patel (62) in terms of wickets.

Bowlers

New Zealand bowlers were exceptional in the first innings

New Zealand were superb with their line and length as all of their bowlers were successful barring skipper Tim Southee. As mentioned, Santner returned with 3/34, while Henry scalped 3/31. Kyle Jamieson and Rachin Ravindra picked up two wickets each. Overall, Jamieson and Henry have amassed 76 and 75 Test wickets respectively. Meanwhile, Ravindra has returned with five wickets from four Test matches.

Kane Williamson

31st Test century for Kane Williamson

Williamson brought up his 31st Test century with a 132-ball 109, laced with 12 boundaries and a solitary six. He showed intent on Day 3 in the second innings. After losing Tom Latham, Williamson and Devon Conway stitched a 92-run partnership. He followed it by adding 41 runs and 30 runs with Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell respectively. Eventually. Williamson was stumped by Neil Brand.

Scores

Six Test centuries from his last 10 innings

Williamson has now scored six Test centuries from his last 10 innings including consecutive tons in this match against SA. He has also converted his last 10 out of 11 fifty-plus scores into centuries in the longest format. Here are Williamson's scores in the last 10 Test innings: 132, 1, 121*, 215, 104, 11, 13, 11, 118, and 109.

Information

Joint second-fastest batter to complete 31 Test centuries

Williamson accomplished 31 Test hundreds in only 170 innings. Therefore, he became the joint second-fastest batter to complete the milestone in Test cricket. He matched the record of Steve Smith, who also achieved it in 170 innings. Sachin Tendulkar (164) is ahead of them.

South Africa

Williamson averages 55.75 against South Africa in Test cricket

Williamson has compiled 892 runs in 11 Test matches against the Proteas at an impressive average of 55.75. The veteran batter has hammered five centuries against them, which is the most by a NZ batter against South Africa in Test cricket. John Reid, Jacob Oram, and Henry Nicholls have all slammed two Test centuries each against the Proteas.

Information

Fifth NZ batter with twin centuries in a Test match

Williamson slammed 118 in the first innings followed by a 109-run knock in the second outing. He became the fifth NZ batter to achieve this feat in Tests. With his 31st ton, he has surpassed Shivnarine Chanderpaul, Matthew Hayden and Joe Root (30 each).

Summary

New Zealand are firm favorites in this match

After bundling out South Africa for 168 in the first innings, NZ decided to not give a follow-on and rather came out to bat. They lost Latham early on before Williamson and Conway stitched a partnership. The former also had a short stand with Ravindra before they both perished. Brand claimed 2/52. NZ ended Day 3 at 179/4 as they lead by 528 runs.