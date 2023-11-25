Who should replace Hardik Pandya as Gujarat Titans's captain?

2 min read

By Gaurav Tripathi 02:40 pm Nov 25, 2023

Rashid Khan served Pandya as deputy at GT (Source: X/@IPL)

According to multiple reports, Hardik Pandya's switch from Gujarat Titans to his former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians is all but certain. The all-rounder led GT to successive final appearances in the last two seasons. His leadership was lauded by one and all. Hence, Pandya's ouster would leave a massive void. Here are three players who can become the new GT skipper.

Rashid Khan was Pandya's deputy

Star Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan was Pandya's deputy during the latter's tenure as GT captain. The former led the Titans in a couple of games (W1, L1). Arguably the finest-ever spinner in T20 history, Rashid also led his national team to eight wins in 15 T20Is (L7). With 46 scalps, he is GT's second-highest wicket-taker, only behind Mohammed Shami (48).

Williamson offers leadership experience

In Kane Williamson, GT boast an experienced leadership option. The veteran batter guided Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL final in 2018. He has also led New Zealand to three finals in ICC white-ball events. However, his stocks in T20 cricket have gone down in recent teams. Owing to the same, only GT bid for him in the 2022 IPL auction.

Should Gill get the command?

India's batting sensation Shubman Gill has been on a roll in white-ball cricket lately. With 890 runs, he was the highest run-getter of IPL 2023. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has led in just two T20 matches and returned with 72 runs. Though the 24-year-old doesn't own great leadership experience, the franchise can give him the command in order to get a local captain.

Verdict: Rashid is the ideal choice

Though Williamson is way ahead of Gill and Rashid in terms of captaincy credentials, the Kiwi star is not a certain starter in the GT XI. After all, he would occupy one of the four foreign-quota spots. While Gill is on a lucrative option for the future, Rashid is Pandya's ideal replacement in the current circumstances as he owns significant leadership experience.