IPL 2023 Final, CSK vs GT: Decoding key player battles

Written by Gaurav Tripathi May 27, 2023, 03:00 pm 2 min read

Deepak Chahar has dismissed Shubman Gill thrice in IPL (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings are gearing up to cross swords in the high-voltage final of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). While defending champions GT are eyeing their second successive title, CSK are seeking glory for the fifth time. Notably, CSK beat GT by 15 runs in Qualifier 1 a few days back. Here we decode the anticipated player battles.

Shubman Gill vs Deepak Chahar

After a lean run in the first half of the season, Deepak Chahar has found his mojo back. He will have the onus to dismiss the high-flying Shubman Gill early. The batter has slammed three tons in his last four outings as his season tally reads 851 runs. Meanwhile, Chahar has dismissed Gill thrice in eight IPL meetings, conceding 62 runs off 47 balls.

Hardik Pandya vs Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has been brilliant in the middle overs this season and he will have the onus to keep Hardik Pandya quiet. The left-arm spinner has troubled the GT skipper in the past, dismissing him twice in four meetings. Notably, Jadeja's tally of 19 wickets in overs between seven and 15 this season is only second to that of Piyush Chawla (20).

Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami has been an absolute menace with the new ball this season. His battle with CSK's in-form opener Ruturaj Gaikwad would be enticing. Though Shami is yet to dismiss Gaikwad, he has conceded just 46 runs off 66 balls against him. Notably, Shami's tally of 17 powerplay wickets in IPL 2023 is the most by a bowler in a season.

Shivam Dube vs Rashid Khan

Shivam Dube and Rashid Khan might tussle in the middle overs of CSK's innings. Dube's strike rate of 174.31 versus spin this season is the third-best among batters with at least 50 runs against spinners. Rashid is the second-leading wicket-taker this season (27 scalps). Though the leg-spinner is yet to dismiss Dube, he has conceded just four runs off nine balls against him.

Pitch report, timing, and streaming details

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, GT's home ground, will host this game on May 28 (7:30pm). The pitch here has assisted the batters, but pacers can be lethal with the new ball. Spinners can inflict some damage eventually. GT posted 233/3 in their last outing here. Star Sports will telecast the match, fans can also live-stream it on JioCinema for free.

