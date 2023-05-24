Sports

LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq records his career-best figures in IPL: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall May 24, 2023, 10:11 pm 2 min read

Naveen finished with figures worth 4/38 in four overs (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Mumbai Indians (MI) racked up 182/8 against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Eliminator at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. LSG's Naveen-ul-Haq snapped up a pivotal four-wicket haul. He also dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma in the match. This is the first time Naveen has taken a four-fer in the IPL. Naveen's compatriot Yash Thakur also took three wickets.

A balanced spell from Naveen

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq, who has been receiving backlash for his altercation with Virat Kohli, was brilliant with the ball tonight. He got rid of MI skipper Rohit in the fourth over. The right-arm seamer also helped the Super Giants bounce back in the middle overs, removing both Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green. Naveen finished with figures worth 4/38 in four overs.

His best figures in IPL

As stated, Naveen has recorded his career-best bowling figures in the IPL. The right-arm seamer now has 11 wickets from eight matches at an average of 19.89 in IPL 2023. The tally includes an economy rate of 7.82.

LSG bought Naveen for Rs. 50 lakh

Naveen is playing his first season in the IPL. Earlier this year, LSG bought Naveen for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh. The Afghanistan seamer made his IPL debut on April 19 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

A look at his stats

Coming to his T20I numbers, Afghanistan's Naveen made his debut in 2019. He has so far scalped 34 wickets in 27 games. While he averages 20.70 in the format, the 23-year-old has an economy rate of 8.10. He is yet to take a five-wicket haul in the format. As far as his T20 stats are concerned, Naveen has taken 171 wickets.

Yash Thakur takes three

Like Naveen, Indian pacer Yash Thakur impressed with his spell. He took three wickets for 34 runs in four overs. Thakur dismissed Ishan at the start before getting rid of Tim David and Nehal Wadhera. Thakur has raced to 13 wickets from nine matches at an average of 22.23 in the ongoing season. His best bowling figures were 4/37.