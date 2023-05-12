Sports

IPL 2023: All-round MI beat GT; Rashid plays stunning knock

Written by Parth Dhall May 12, 2023, 11:30 pm 4 min read

Rashid Khan's incredible knock went in vain (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

A comprehensive effort helped Mumbai Indians thrash Gujarat Titans in match number 57 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. MI successfully defended 218/5, with Akash Madhwal, Piyush Chawla, and Kumar Kartikeya striking GT with the ball. A whirlwind century from Suryakumar Yadav laid the foundation for MI's innings. Rashid Khan took a four-wicket haul before smashing 79*.

How did the match pan out?

Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan shared a 61-run stand after GT elected to field. It was the SKY show thereafter, with Vishnu Vinod complementing him in the middle. Rashid took a four-fer, but SKY's brilliance powered MI to 218/5 (20). GT were at bay in the chase, losing wickets at regular intervals. Although Rashid stunned MI with a brutal knock, GT managed 191/8.

SKY slams his maiden IPL ton

Once again, MI rode on an explosive knock from Suryakumar. He smashed his maiden century in the IPL. SKY reached the mark on the final ball of the innings. Interestingly, he had touched the 50-run mark in the 17th over with a four off Rashid. SKY finally smashed an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls (11 fours and 6 sixes).

SKY joins an elite list

As stated, SKY has become MI's first centurion in the IPL in nine years. Lendl Simmons scored the last IPL ton for MI in 2014 (100* v KXIP). Sanath Jayasuriya, Sachin Tendulkar, and Rohit Sharma have also scored tons for MI.

Third-highest individual score for MI in IPL

Suryakumar now has the third-highest individual score for MI in the IPL. He broke the record of Master Blaster Tendulkar, who smashed 100* against Kochi Tuskers Kerala in 2011 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Jayasuriya (114* vs Chennai Super Kings in 2008, Mumbai) and Rohit (109* vs Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012, Kolkata) top this tally for MI.

A look at other notable numbers

Suryakumar has become the first player to score a century against GT in the IPL. Before this match, Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) was the only player to touch the 90-run mark against the Titans in the tournament (92 in IPL 2023). SKY's exploits helped MI become the first team to register five 200-plus totals in an IPL season.

Behrendorff completes 150 wickets in T20 cricket

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff has completed 150 wickets in T20 cricket. The left-arm seamer unlocked the achievement after dismissing GT skipper Hardik Pandya. He has over 10 wickets in the ongoing IPL season. Earlier this year, Behrendorff became the seventh player in Big Bash League (BBL) history to claim 100 scalps. He took 37/1 in four overs against GT.

Rohit races to 252 IPL sixes

Although Rohit departed for an 18-ball 29, he ended his streak of recording single-figure scores. The MI skipper smashed 3 fours and 2 sixes in his knock. Rohit now has the second-most sixes in the IPL (252), having surpassed AB de Villiers (251) on the list. Chris Gayle, who leads the tally, remains the only player with over 300 IPL sixes (357).

Rashid takes a four-fer

An incredible spell from Rashid helped the Titans gain momentum in the middle overs. The leg-spinner got rid of both Rohit and Ishan in the first over after the Powerplay. Rashid, who was quite economical, removed Nehal Wadhera in his next over. Rashid dismissed Tim David on his final ball of the match. The former finally finished with figures of 4/30 in four overs.

Rashid completes 550 T20 wickets

Rashid, who perturbed the MI batters, raced to 550 T20 wickets during the innings. He has become the first-ever spinner to reach this mark in the format. Overall, Rashid is behind only West Indies legend Dwayne Bravo, who has snapped up 615 T20 wickets. Bravo and Rashid are the only two players with over 500 T20 wickets. Sunil Narine follows Rashid with 485 wickets.