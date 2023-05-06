Sports

IPL 2023, CSK vs MI: Pitch report (MA Chidambaram Stadium)

Both teams have claimed five wins this season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the battle between arch-rivals Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium will host this contest on May 6. Both sides have had mixed campaigns so far with CSK claiming five wins in 10 games (NR: 1). MI also boast five victories but in nine matches. Here is the pitch report.

How does the track behave here?

Another run feast might be on offer as the track here has been conducive for run scoring. Spinners, however, can inflict some damage in the middle overs. Teams batting first and chasing have won two games apiece here this season. As this is a day game, the dew factor would not come into play. The toss-winning skipper is expected to bat first.

A look at the stadium stats

In 71 IPL matches played here, 42 have been won by the team batting first (excluding Super Over wins). 8.18 reads the average run rate of teams batting first here. CSK own the highest team total here - 246/5 versus Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2010. Royal Challengers Bangalore have the lowest team total here - 70/10 versus CSK in IPL 2019.

CSK's record here at this venue

As per ESPNcricinfo, CSK have won 42 games out of 60 in Chennai. Only MI (46 at Wankhede Stadium) and KKR (46 at Eden Gardens) have more wins at a venue. Moreover, the Men in Yellow have five wins and just two defeats against MI here. Overall, the five-time champions boast seven wins in 13 matches at this venue.

Here are the key performers

MS Dhoni has accumulated 1,420 runs at a strike rate of 145.49 across 51 IPL innings in Chennai. In 38 IPL outings here, Ravindra Jadeja has scored 318 runs at 17.66 besides scalping 26 wickets at an economy of 6.96. MI captain Rohit Sharma has accumulated 353 runs in 13 games here at a strike rate of 125.62.

Here are the probable playing XIs

CSK Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. MI Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan. Impact subs: Ambati Rayudu and Nehal Wadhera.

