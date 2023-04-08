Sports

IPL 2023, MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni elects to field

Apr 08, 2023

The Wankhede Stadium is hosting the encounter (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will cross swords against Chennai Super Kings in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this mouth-watering clash. CSK started with a defeat but bounced back against LSG. On the other hand, MI lost their first match against RCB. MS Dhoni has won the toss and elected to field.

Here are the two teams

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (captain and wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande. Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Arshad Khan, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.

A look at the head-to-head record

Both teams have faced each other a total of 34 times in the IPL. MI are ahead with 20 wins, whereas CSK have mustered only 14 victories. In their last meeting, MI bundled out CSK for only 97 and then chased it down within 15 overs. They won the match by five wickets. Daniel Sams and Mukesh Choudhury finished with three wickets apiece.

Gaikwad owns most runs for CSK since IPL 2020

Ever since his IPL debut in 2020, Gaikwad (1,356) has scored the most runs for CSK. Dhoni (5,004) recently completed 5,000 runs in IPL, only the seventh batter to reach the milestone. Chahar owns 44 wickets in powerplay overs since IPL 2018, the highest by any bowler. Moeen picked his first IPL four-wicket haul (4/26) against LSG in the last match.

Here are the key milestones

Piyush Chawla (157) needs three scalps to surpass Ravichandran Ashwin in the most wickets tally. Rohit is 120 away from completing 6,000 IPL runs. Jadeja(133) may surpass Umesh Yadav (136) in the IPL most wickets tally. Stokes (935) is 65 away from completing 1,000 IPL runs. Tim David (3,464) needs 36 more to complete 3,500 T20 runs.