David Warner becomes fastest to 6,000 IPL runs: Key stats

Apr 08, 2023

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has become the third batter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to reach the landmark of 6,000 runs. He accomplished the milestone while chasing the Rajasthan Royals' total of 200 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. Warner got to the landmark in the 11th over when he swept Yuzvendra Chahal for a couple of runs. Here are the stats.

First foreign batter to reach the 6,000-run milestone

As mentioned, the Australian dasher became the third batter to complete 6,000 runs in the IPL. He is only behind the likes of Virat Kohli (6,727) and Shikhar Dhawan (6,370) in the run-scoring charts. Warner is the first foreign batter to reach this rare IPL milestone. The only other foreign batter to score 5,000-plus runs in the IPL is AB de Villiers.

Fastest to the rare landmark

Warner, who is playing his 165th inning, became the fastest to complete 6,000 IPL runs. Kohli reached the milestone in 188 innings, whereas Dhawan completed it in 199 innings. Warner's average of 42.28 is the best among batters to have amassed 4,000-plus runs in IPL, while his strike rate of 140.08 is only behind that of de Villiers (151.68) and Chris Gayle (148.96).