Sports

David Warner slams CA on his leadership ban appeal: Details

David Warner slams CA on his leadership ban appeal: Details

Written by V Shashank Dec 24, 2022, 01:54 pm 2 min read

David Warner recently withdrew his leadership ban appeal (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aussie batter David Warner has taken yet another jab at Cricket Australia (CA) ahead of his 100th Test. The opener has stated that he didn't have the support of the governing body in the handling of his leadership ban appeal. A few weeks back, Warner issued a statement to withdraw his appeal in a bid to protect his family and team-mates. Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

Warner was handed a lifetime leadership ban over his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

Last month, Cricket Australia revised its code of conduct, which allowed Warner to appeal against his leadership ban.

Though many wanted Warner's ban to be uplifted, the batter wasn't impressed with the review process.

The 36-year-old made several serious allegations against the independent panel. He eventually withdrew his appeal.

Here's what Warner said

"Leading into the Perth Test, my mental health probably wasn't where I needed it to be at to be 100 percent. And that was challenging at the time." "If I had it my way we would have had it all sorted. From the CA point of view, I didn't really have any support," said Warner ahead of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Warner struggled with off-field issues ahead of WI series

Warner admitted struggling with off-field issues prior to the West Indies series. Warner, however, is in a positive state of mind at present. "I've never had that in me to quit or to back down. I feel like I can get through anything. At the time I was focused on scoring runs and [doing] the best job I could for the team."

What next for Warner?

Warner further spoke on how he would like to have talks with CA post the ongoing three-match Test series against South Africa. Warner added that any ill feeling between him and CA doesn't extend to the team. In the meantime, he will make his presence felt for Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 season.

100th Test appearance for Warner

Warner made his Test debut in 2011 against New Zealand at the Gabba, Brisbane. In a career spanning over a decade, the left-handed batter has amassed 7,922 runs from 99 Tests at an average of 45.52. The tally includes 24 tons and 34 half-centuries. In November 2019, Warner became the seventh Australian batter to register a triple-century in Test cricket.