David Warner could lead Australia again! CA makes these changes

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 21, 2022, 02:42 pm 3 min read

Warner was involved in the infamous ball-tampering scandal

Senior opener David Warner might lead Australia in white-ball cricket soon. In a major development, Cricket Australia (CA) has amended the Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, through which players can "apply to have long-term sanctions modified". This means Warner can apply against his lifetime leadership ban handed by CA in the wake of the 2018 ball-tampering saga.

Statement Warner can apply to get his ban modified

It is official! Warner can now apply to get his ban modified. "Under the changes, players and support staff can now apply to have long-term sanctions modified," the statement by CA said. "Any applications will be considered by a three-person Review Panel, comprising independent Code of Conduct Commissioners, which must be satisfied that exceptional circumstances exist to justify modifying a sanction."

Context Why does this story matter?

Warner was one of three victims of the infamous ball-tampering episode in South Africa in 2018, the other two being Steven Smith and Cameron Bancroft.

Smith was banned from leading Australia for two years, while Warner received a lifetime leadership ban.

While Pat Cummins is the new ODI captain after Aaron Finch's retirement, Warner could be the ideal candidate going forward.

Appeal Players were not allowed to appeal earlier

Although Warner was looked upon as Australia's potential captain, he couldn't fit in under his sanctions. Under the previous rules, players who accept sanctions were not allowed to appeal a punishment once it has been handed. There were calls to tweak the code so that the ban could be reviewed. And, CA has finally amended the code.

Scandal Here's how the ball-tampering controversy unfolded

The infamous ball-tampering scandal came to light in the 2018 Newlands Test between South Africa and Australia. Australian batter Bancroft was caught on cameras after rubbing the ball with sandpaper in order to rough up one side. In the aftermath, Bancroft, along with then-skipper Smith and vice-captain Warner faced heavy suspensions. Head coach Daren Lehman also announced his resignation soon after.

Captaincy Warner has led Australia in the past

Warner has led Australia sporadically in white-ball cricket. Under him, the Aussies have lost just one of 12 matches. Warner is unbeaten as captain in his last six internationals. He last led in February 2018. In 2016, Warner led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title. He also smashed over 800 runs in that season.

Role The present scenario of Australian cricket (captaincy)

While Finch called time on his ODI career, he is still at the helm in T20Is. As far as Tests and ODIs are concerned, pacer Cummins has been leading the side. He was named Australia's Test captain after Tim Paine stepped down from the role. It remains to be seen if Warner replaces Cummins as captain in ODIs.

Retirement Warner, 36, could retire from Tests

Warner, 36, could retire from Test cricket in 2023. Speaking on Triple M's Deadset Legends, the Australian batter highlighted that the next 12 months could be his last in the longest format. However, he intends to play white-ball cricket until the 2024 T20 World Cup. Earlier this year, Warner signed a two-year deal with Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Sydney Thunder.

