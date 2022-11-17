Sports

Will Bhuvneshwar Kumar finish as highest wicket-taker of 2022 (T20Is)?

Written by Parth Dhall Nov 17, 2022, 01:13 pm 3 min read

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has 36 T20I wickets at 18.80 in 2022

Indian pace spearhead Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been among wickets in 2022. Although he drew criticism for not meeting his standards in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup semi-final against England, Bhuvi has overall aced T20 cricket this year. Bhuvneshwar is set to become the highest wicket-taker in T20I Internationals in 2022. He took just four wickets in the T20 World Cup.

Context Why does this story matter?

Known for his ability to swing the ball, Bhuvneshwar has been India's go-to pacer in limited-overs cricket.

Although successive injuries plagued his Test career, he remained effective in the shorter formats.

Bhuvi has been pivotal for India in T20I cricket this year.

He was the only bowler with over 10 wickets in Asia Cup 2022.

The right-arm pacer is set to attain another feat.

Wickets Second-most T20I wickets in 2022

Bhuvi is presently the second-highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket in 2022 (Full Members). He has snapped up 36 wickets from 30 T20Is at an incredible average of 18.80. The tally includes a best match haul of 5/4 (vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup). He owns two four-wicket hauls and a five-for. Bhuvi has delivered a total of seven maiden overs this year (T20Is).

Record Bhuvneshwar broke this record

Earlier this year, Bhuvneshwar broke Andrew Tye's record of taking the most T20I wickets by a pacer in a calendar year. The record was earlier held by Tye, who took 31 T20I wickets from 19 matches in 2018. Ireland's Joshua Little, who has the most T20I wickets (39) in 2022, also surpassed Tye. The former averages 18.92 with the ball in 2022.

Information Bhuvneshwar set to attain this feat

Bhuvneshwar presently has the joint-third-most wickets in a calendar year, with Tabraiz Shamsi and Wanindu Hasaranga (36 each in 2021). Bhuvi is only behind Little (39, 2022) and Sandeep Lamichhane (38, 2022). Bhuvneshwar could become the first-ever bowler with 40 T20I wickets in a year.

Career India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is

Bhuvneshwar is India's highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket. He owns 89 wickets from 85 T20Is at a phenomenal average of 22.83. Yuzvendra Chahal is his closest rival among Indians (85 wickets). Bhuvneshwar also owns 3 four-fers and 2 five-wicket hauls. At the Asia Cup, Bhuvi became the first-ever bowler to take four or more wickets against Pakistan in T20 Internationals.

Numbers A look at the notable numbers

Bhuvneshwar has the most T20 wickets in the Powerplay in 2022 (23). He averages 21.73 and has bowled 318 dot balls in this phase. Bhuvneshwar is the only bowler to have delivered 10 or more maiden overs in T20I cricket. The former became the first Indian to concede no run in their first two overs in a T20 World Cup match (vs Netherlands).

