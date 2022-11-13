Sports

Sri Lanka to host 2024 Under-19 Men's CWC: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Nov 13, 2022, 10:40 am 2 min read

India clinched the 2022 U-19 World Cup (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the host countries of the Under-19 tournaments from 2024-2027. The qualification pathways of the 2024 T20 Women's WC and 2027 Men's ODI WC were also approved. Notably, Sri Lanka will host the 2024 Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup. The ICC also confirmed BCCI Secretary Jay Shah's appointment as the chairman of the Finance and Commercial Affairs Committee.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2024 U-19 World Cup is the next global event in Under-19 cricket. Sri Lanka will host the tournament.

Zimbabwe and Namibia will jointly host the 2026 edition of the 50-over competition.

Meanwhile, the ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 will be held in Malaysia and Thailand.

Bangladesh and Nepal will jointly host the 2027 edition of the Women's competition.

Quote What was the selection process?

"The hosts were selected via a competitive bidding process overseen by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with the ICC management," stated an official release.

Qualification 2027 ODI World Cup qualification pathway

The ICC also confirmed the qualification pathway for the 14-team 2027 Men's ODI World Cup. Notably, 10 teams will gain automatic selection. South Africa and Zimbabwe will qualify by virtue of being the hosts. Besides, the other eight highest-ranked teams in the ODI team rankings on a particular date will go through. The remaining four teams will qualify through the CWC Global Qualifier series.

Qualification 2024 Women's T20 World Cup qualification pathway

Eight of the 10 teams for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will qualify automatically. Three sides from both groups at the 2023 Women's T20 WC will go through. Host Bangladesh (if not in the top three of Group 1) and the next highest-ranked teams on February 27, 2023, will also go through. The Women's T20 WC Qualifier will determine the other two teams.

Jay Shah Jay Shah gets crucial role in ICC

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah will head ICC's Finance and Commercial Affairs (F&CA) committee. Among all the subsidiary committees of the ICC, the F&CA committee holds the utmost importance. The F&CA committee determines ICC's annual budget, revenue-sharing model, sponsorship, and various rights deals for a particular cycle. Shah will also be the Indian representative on the decision-making ICC board.