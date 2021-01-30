BCCI secretary Jay Shah has been unanimously elected as the President of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Saturday. The 32-year-old replaces Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) chief Najmul Hasan Papon. BCCI treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal shared the news on Twitter. Shah will hope to make his presence felt and help the ACC achieve greater things. Here are the details.

Shah Arun Singh Dhumal feels Asian cricketers will benefit

Dhumal congratulated Jay Shah on taking over as the ACC President and said the cricketers of the Asian region will benefit. "Congratulations @JayShah on taking over as President of Asian Cricket Council. I'm sure ACC will achieve greater heights under ur leadership and the cricketers of the entire Asian region will benefit. My best wishes for a successful tenure," wrote Dhumal on Twitter.

ACC ACC looks forward to working under Jay Shah

The Asian Cricket Council tweeted that the board looks forward to working under Shah's energetic and dynamic leadership. "Mr. Shah is the youngest person ever to be appointed to the office. We look forward to working under his energetic and dynamic leadership to take cricket in Asia to new heights!"

Quote PCB chairman Ehsan Mani feels it's a smooth transition

Ehsan Mani, the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board, told Cricbuzz, "It is a smooth transition in the ACC. It is the turn of the BCCI and it is their prerogative to have whoever it wishes as the ACC president. My best wishes to him."

Asia Cup Conducting the Asia Cup will be a challenge for Shah

One of the biggest challenges before Shah would be to conduct the Asia Cup. It's a tournament that has serious diplomatic contours because of the participation of traditional rivals, India and Pakistan. The 2020 edition of the Asia Cup could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic and has been postponed to June 2021.

Decision Shah makes crucial decision in relation to domestic cricket