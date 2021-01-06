Bansidhar Bhagat, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttarakhand, is being slammed by the Congress after he allegedly called the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Indira Hridayesh a "Budhiya" (old woman). The grand old party picked arms against BJP demanding that Bhagat apologizes for his derogatory remark. Perhaps sensing that the controversy could intensify, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed regret.

What happened Congress leader claimed BJP members were in touch with her

On Tuesday evening, Bhagat was addressing party workers in Nainital's Bhimtal area and spoke about Hridayesh's claims that many within BJP were unhappy with the party. She said some were even in contact with her. "Humari neta-pratipaksha keh rahi bahut se vidhayak humare sampark me hain...Are budhiya tujhse kyun sampark karenge? Doobte jahaz se koi sampark karega?" Bhagat asked, after which the crowd cheered.

'Why would they contact you?'

His words are loosely translated as follows: Our Leader of Opposition says that several MLAs are in touch with us. Why would they contact you old woman? What would one want to do with a sinking ship?

Reaction Hridayesh said BJP leader insulted motherhood with his words

The comment, unsurprisingly, prompted a sharp reaction from Hridayesh. The 79-year-old was "hurt" by the choice of words of the BJP chief. "If he uses such language, then it is an insult to the motherhood which the women of our hills will never forgive. I don't use such dirty language, so won't reply to him by stooping to his level," she added.

Appeal She urged BJP President JP Nadda to take appropriate action

Hridayesh pinned hopes on the state and national leadership, saying they should demand answers from Bhagat. Her videos, criticizing the remark, were uploaded on Twitter by the Uttarakhand wing of Congress. "Those raising the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao should at least take care of their language," she suggested. Congress also said BJP has shown how serious it is about women's dignity.

Twitter Post The words show Bhagat's mentality: Hridayesh

Apology Rawat expressed regret, promised to meet Hridayesh

A furious Congress also burnt effigies of Bhagat and BJP. Meanwhile, Rawat attempted to douse the fire by apologizing on Twitter. Tagging Hridayesh, the BJP leader said he was hurt while adding that he has the utmost respect for women. "I personally apologize to you and all those who are unhappy like me. I'll talk to you in person tomorrow and apologize again," he tweeted.

Twitter Post Rawat claimed the recent events distressed him