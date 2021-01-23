The first two Tests of the upcoming series between India and England will be played behind closed doors at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. A top official from the host association Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) confirmed the development on Friday. As per the TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy, the decision has been taken as a part of the BCCI directive, considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation.

Circular The TNCA members receive a circular

A circular dated January 20 has been sent out to the TNCA members. It states that the decision to play the matches behind closed doors was taken along with the BCCI. "In view of the prevailing COVID pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series," the circular read.

Quote No spectators, guests, sub-committee members allowed

"As per the BCCI directive, the first two Test matches between February 5 and February 17 being held at M A Chidambaram stadium will take place behind closed doors (No Spectators/Guests/Sub-Committee Members) as a preventive measure," the circular further added.

Crowd BCCI was contemplating on crowd attendance for Test series

Recently, the Indian government announced that outdoor sporting events could be conducted with 50 per cent of spectators after following the Standard Operating Procedures. In this regard, a senior BCCI official, on Thursday, told PTI that the BCCI is likely to allow 50 per cent spectators for the four-Test series. However, now, the first two Tests will be played sans spectators to minimize risk.

Teams The two teams to reach Chennai by January 27

The two teams are expected to reach Chennai by January 27 and undergo testing before entering the bio-bubble. Meanwhile, the opening Test will be played in Chennai from February 5-9. The second Test will begin on February 13 at the same venue. Notably, Ahmedabad will play host to the final two Tests from February 24-28 and March 4-8.

Information Chennai and Ahmedabad to have two separate bio-bubbles