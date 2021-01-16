-
Brisbane Test, Day 2: Rain delays the final sessionLast updated on Jan 16, 2021, 11:36 am
-
Team India managed to score 62/2 at the end of second session on Day 2 of the ongoing Brisbane Test.
However, the final session has been delayed due to excessive rain at the Gabba.
Although the experts termed it as a "passing shower", it is absolutely bucketing down at the moment.
Here is more on the same.
-
-
Information
The ground remains covered
-
Prior to Day 2, the forecast of Brisbane showed rain. Heavy clouds had hovered over the Gabba at the stroke of tea. This promoted the groundstaff to employ covers in order to protect the pitch. "They're expecting a hailstorm," said Harsha Bhogle on air.
-
Session 2
How did the second session pan out?
-
Australia held off the Indian top-order in the second session after they were bundled out for 369.
The visitors came out to bat post-lunch, managing 62/2 in 26 overs.
Although Shubman Gill was outfoxed by Pat Cummins early on, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara took on the Australian bowlers.
However, Rohit's dismissal (44) brought back the hosts eventually.
-
Information
Update: Rain stopped, umpires to have an inspection
-
As per reports, plenty of water has gathered all along the ground. However, the rain has stopped all of a sudden, which means the groundstaff will be on the job. While the covers have come off, the umpires will have an inspection soon.
-
Twitter Post
BCCI gave the update on Twitter
-
The rain has settled down and an inspection will be done at 16:15 local time (11:45AM IST)— BCCI (@BCCI) January 16, 2021
-
Conditions
Australia will aim to make the most of conditions
-
Hosts Australia would want to make the most of overcast conditions at the Gabba in the final session.
The likes of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins might perturb the Indian batsmen by carving out extra movement.
Meanwhile, it will be a test of character for skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara as India trail by 307 runs.