Last updated on Jan 16, 2021, 11:38 am

In a disturbing news, the father of Indian cricketers Hardik and Krunal Pandya passed away due to cardiac arrest. Krunal, who has led Baroda in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament as of now, left the bubble in order to be with his family. As a result, he will not take further part in the tournament. Here is more on the same.

Quote Krunal has left the bubble: BCA CEO

"Yes, Krunal Pandya has left the bubble. It is a personal tragedy, Baroda Cricket Association mourns this loss of Hardik and Krunal," Baroda Cricket Association CEO Shishir Hattangadi told ANI.

Krunal, Hardik Baroda have won all the three matches so far

Krunal has led Baroda to wins in all the three games so far in the Elite Group C. He scored a match-winning 76 in the first match against Uttarakhand, and has managed to take a total of four wickets. Although Hardik is not a part of the domestic tournament, he has begun his training for India's upcoming white-ball series against England.

Praise Himanshu always supported Krunal and Hardik

Their father, Himanshu Pandya, always spoke highly of the duo "Whenever I speak about them, I cannot control my tears and they have done so well is God's gift. Our intentions of letting them play cricket from a very young age was questioned by many relatives. But we were not willing to change our plans," he had told MI TV in an interview.

Twitter Post Indian captain Virat Kohli tweets a condolence message

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021

Krunal Krunal recently became a part of controversy