Australia made the declaration on 312/6 in the second session on Day 4 of the ongoing SCG Test. Despite Marnus Labuschagne's dismissal, Steve Smith continued with his carnage. Later on, the likes of Cameron Green and Tim Paine scored crucial runs to give the hosts complete control. Meanwhile, India require 407 runs to win the Test. Here is the session report.

Session How did the session pan out?

In the second session, Australia resumed on 182/4 with Green and Smith in the middle. Soon after, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Smith (81) lbw. However, Australian skipper Tim Paine settled on the crease along with Green. The duo shared a 104-run stand. As the session came to close, the hosts declared on 312/6, having stretched their lead to 406 runs.

Smith Another 50+ score for Smith

Star batsman Smith was cruising toward yet another ton in the second innings. However, he (81) was dismissed by Ashwin for the third time this series. In the first innings, Smith scripted history by slamming his 27th ton in Test cricket. Smith is now Australia's ninth-highest run-scorer (7,449) in Test cricket. He eclipsed David Boon (7,422) to enter the top-10 in the elite club.

Information Century and half-century in a Test most times

With a fifty in the second innings, Smith now owns a century and half-century in a Test most times (10) in world cricket. He surpassed the tally of the great Jacques Kallis (9), who earlier shared the record with him.

Green, Paine Green smashes his maiden Test fifty