Written byParth Dhall
In a huge relief to the Indian contingent Down Under, all the players and support staff of the squad have tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of the SCG Test.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) informed about the development on Monday.
Notably, the news comes after Cricket Australia (CA) imposed isolation on five Indian cricketers.
The BCCI in its media release stated, "Playing members of the Indian Cricket Team and support staff underwent an RT-PCR Test for COVID-19 on January 3, 2021. All tests have returned negative results."
India's entire touring party will travel to Sydney for the third Test against Australia in the chartered flight, on Monday.
Notably, vice-captain Rohit Sharma, openers Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant, and fast bowler Navdeep Saini, haven't been barred from traveling with the squad.
The players were put in isolation after they were seen visiting a restaurant.
