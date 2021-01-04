New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson slammed his 24th ton as he put the hosts on top on Day 2 of the second Test against Pakistan. Middle-order batsman Henry Nicholls also scored an unbeaten 89 to support his captain. The duo stitched an unbeaten 215-run stand after New Zealand were reduced to 71/3 in the first innings. Here are the records broken by Williamson.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

New Zealand started afresh on Day 2 after the visitors were bundled out for 297 at stumps, yesterday. Openers Tom Latham and Tom Blundell added 52 runs before NZ lost them as well as Ross Taylor in quick succession. However, Williamson's class denied Pakistan further advantage. The Pakistani pacers were unable to take any more wickets as NZ finished the day on 286/3.

Williamson A 24th Test hundred for the crafty Williamson

Williamson played another emphatic knock (112* off 175 balls), an innings that was laced with 16 fours. This turned out to be his 24th hundred in Test cricket. In what was an unexpected display by Williamson, he took only 35 balls to go from fifty to hundred. Interestingly, he slammed four fours in an over to go from 78 to 94.

Feat Third ton in three Tests for Williamson

Williamson has now registered three tons in his last three Test matches. Besides his century in the ongoing Test, he also slammed one (129) in the opening Test against Pakistan. Prior to that, he hammered his career-best score (251) in the Seddon Park Test against West Indies. Notably, both the tons resulted in huge wins for New Zealand.

Information Third-highest run-scorer since January 2020 (Test cricket)

Since January 2020, Williamson has been the third-highest run-getter in Test cricket. He has amassed 610 runs from five games, including three tons. Interestingly, he remains the only player with an average over 100 (101.66), during the period (players with five or more matches).

