Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane brought up a fine century against Australia on Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG. Rahane, who was dropped on 73 by Steve Smith, gave India a significant advantage over the Aussies. He forged three fifty-plus stands on Day 2 and helped India build on from a position of bother. Here are further details.

Captain's knock Rahane slams these records for Team India

Rahane has become the 12th Indian captain to score a Test century. This was his second century at the MCG against the Aussies as he equaled former Indian player Vinoo Mankad with this feat. He also became the fifth Indian skipper to score a Test century in Australia after Mohammad Azharuddin, Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli.

Feats Rahane scripts these Test feats

Rahane has surpassed the 4,350-run mark in Tests, becoming the 15th Indian batsman to do so. The senior batsman also went past 2,800 runs away from home in Tests. Rahane also went past 700 Test runs against Australia in their own backyard. Overall, Rahane is nearing the 1,000-run mark against the Aussies in Test cricket.

Information Rahane scores 12th career Test ton

Rahane scored his 12th career Test century for India. This was also his second Test ton against Australia. Notably, both his centuries against the Aussies have come on Australian soil. This was his eighth career Test ton away from home.

Information Rahane needs to be lauded for showing character