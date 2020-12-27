Arsenal ended their seven-game winless run in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory against Chelsea in gameweek 15. Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal the lead, before Granit Xhaka and Bukayo Saka added to the scoreline. Tammy Abraham scored a consolation goal for the visitors. Arsenal will feel relieved after a strong show against Chelsea. Here are the records broken.

ARSCHE Arsenal get the job done against the Blues

Lacazette sent goal-keeper Edouard Mendy the wrong way from the penalty spot in the 34th minute. Xhaka curled in a superb free-kick 10 minutes later hand an advantage to Arsenal. Saka's cross then dropped into the top corner early in the second half to put more pressure on Chelsea. Abraham scored from close range as Jorginho then saw his penalty saved by Bernd Leno.

Records Interesting records for Arsenal and Chelsea

Arsenal recorded their first win in eight league games and their first at the Emirates since a 2-1 win over Sheffield United in October. Meanwhile, Chelsea faced a third successive away defeat in the Premier League. This is their worst run since February 2019. Arsenal scored more than once during the first half of a Premier League game for the first time this season.

Do you know? Boxing Day delight for Arsenal

As per Opta, Arsenal have won their past 10 home Premier League matches on December 26, the second-best run in the competition after Manchester United won 12 successive games between 1997 and 2016.

Duo Contrasting numbers for Abraham and Jorginho

As per Opta, since the start of last season, Chelsea striker Abraham (21) has scored more than twice as many Premier League goals for Chelsea than any of his team-mates. On the other hand, after netting each of his first eight penalties for Chelsea in all competitions, Jorginho has since missed three of his past six for the club.

