India ended Day 2 of the second Test match against Australia on a strong note (277/5) after a positive third session. India improved with each passing session and credit should go to skipper Ajinkya Rahane for standing tall. The visitors have taken an 82-run lead as Rahane (104*) led the show by scoring a century. Here we present the report of the third session.

Session card A look at how the India progressed with each session

Team India resumed Day 2 on 36/1 at the MCG. The hosts impressed in the morning session as the bowlers didn't give anything away. India lost two wickets are were 90/3 at lunch. In the second session, the Indians lost two more wickets and were 189/5 at Tea. The visitors kept their wickets intact in the third session and scored 88 runs.

Rahane Rahane has been superb for India

After stitching two crucial fifty-plus partnerships alongside Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant, Rahane was once again the architect in helping India score. Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja did well for the sixth wicket. Credit goes to Rahane for seeing things through and digging in. Once the new ball was taken, he scored quickly. This was a well-deserved ton for Rahane, who was lucky on occasions.

Jadeja How crucial is Ravindra Jadeja in this Test side?

Jadeja has improved considerably with the bat of late and has been pushing for the number six berth. The all-rounder has chipped in with several telling contributions for Team India for a while now. His application in SENA nations has improved. Jadeja (40*) played well and worked hard. He rotated the strike to keep things moving. He took his time and supported Rahane.

Aussies Australia left frustrated after all the promise