Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 07:21 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byHarshita Malik
Expanding its range of laptops, HP has launched the ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop in India at Rs. 74,999.
It comes with AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 processor options, and is available for pre-ordering via the company's official website.
As for the highlights, there is a 720p HD web camera and options to integrate 42Wh or 53Wh batteries.
Here are more details.
The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop has a modern-looking design with slim bezels on the sides. It tips the scales at 0.99kg, but the weight varies according to the configuration.
It bears a 13.3-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS display with an 86.2% screen-to-body ratio and an HP Sure View integrated copper-tinted privacy screen.
It also gets a backlit keyboard and a multi-touch trackpad.
The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 draws power from an AMD Ryzen 5/7 processor, combined with up to 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and AMD Radeon graphics. It runs on Windows 10 Pro and gets 42Wh or 53Wh as battery options.
The HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 comes with a host of connectivity options including two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, an HDMI 2.0 port, an AC power port, a headphone jack, a nano-security lock slot, along with Intel AX200 Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, multi-user MIMO, and Miracast.
The laptop sports a 720p HD web camera, twin stereo speakers, and dual-array microphone support.
In India, the HP ProBook 635 Aero G7 carries a starting price-tag of Rs. 74,999 (exclusive of taxes) for the AMD Ryzen 5 model. The device is currently up for pre-orders via the company's website.
Love Science news?
Subscribe to stay updated.