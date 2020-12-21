Expanding its range of laptops, HP has launched the ProBook 635 Aero G7 laptop in India at Rs. 74,999.

It comes with AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 processor options, and is available for pre-ordering via the company's official website.

As for the highlights, there is a 720p HD web camera and options to integrate 42Wh or 53Wh batteries.

Here are more details.