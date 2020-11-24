Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi is expected to launch the Note 9 5G series in China on November 26. In the latest development, the company has shared a render of the Note 9 Pro 5G model, revealing its rear design. As per the image, the phone will have a circular quad camera module on the back side and a dual-tone matte finish. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: At a glance

As per the leaks and teasers, Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will feature a punch-hole design with a slim bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a quad camera setup. The handset will sport a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will have a quad rear camera module comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, it will have a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, combined with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 10-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset will offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?