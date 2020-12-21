Last updated on Dec 21, 2020, 06:42 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO's latest budget smartphone, the A15s was launched in India last week and is up for purchase starting today via Amazon and select retail stores.
The phone is priced at Rs. 11,490 and Amazon is offering additional benefits with select bank cards.
As for the key highlights, it comes with a MediaTek Helio P35 chipset, triple rear cameras, and a 4,230mAh battery.
The OPPO A15s has a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, there is a square-shaped triple camera unit and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset bears a 6.52-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is offered in shades of Dynamic Black, Fancy White, and Rainbow Silver.
The OPPO A15s sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth camera. On the front, it has an 8MP selfie snapper.
The OPPO A15s draws power from a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, combined with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2 and packs a 4,230mAh battery.
In terms of connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
The OPPO A15s carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,490 for the solo 4GB/64GB model. Amazon is offering a 10% discount on HDFC bank cards, no-cost EMI options with select cards, and up to Rs. 10,600 off under the smartphone exchange scheme.
