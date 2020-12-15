Japanese automaker Suzuki's 2020 V-Strom 650XT adventure tourer has started arriving at Indian dealerships. To recall, it was launched here on November 23 and comes in Champion Yellow and Pearl Glacier White colors. The styling and features of the bike are similar to its BS4-counterpart. However, it draws power from a BS6-compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT: At a glance

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT has a semi-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a pronounced beak, a raised windscreen, a stepped-up seat, an upswept exhaust, and eye-catching body graphics. The motorcycle packs a semi-digital instrument cluster, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on wire-spoke wheels wrapped in tubeless tires. It weighs 216kg and comes with a 20-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT runs on a BS6-compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-Twin engine that generates a maximum power of 70hp and a peak torque of 62Nm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a 3-level traction control system for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?