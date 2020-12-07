The sectors that drew the maximum investment are services segment, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, construction development, automobile, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

In a development that shows India has emerged as a safe investment destination, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) equity inflows crossed the $500 billion benchmark, reports PTI . Between April 2000 and September 2020, the country's inflows were recorded at $500.12 billion.

The largest chunk, 29%, came via the Mauritius route. The inflows from Singapore, the US, the Netherlands, Japan, and the UK, were recorded at 21%, 7%, 7%, 7%, and 6% respectively.

Germany, Cyprus, France, and the Cayman Islands emerged as the other big investors.

It was noticed that after 2015-16, the influx got a big boost.