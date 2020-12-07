Last updated on Dec 07, 2020, 05:07 pm
Hi,
Written byHarshita Malik
As its latest offering in India, Vivo has launched the mid-range Y51 (2020) model in the country.
The smartphone comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset, a waterdrop notch design, triple rear cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery.
It is available for purchase starting today via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India's online store.
Here's our roundup.
The Vivo Y51 (2020) features a waterdrop notch design, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it packs a triple camera setup.
The handset bears a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) IPS LCD screen, and is available in Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony color options.
The Y51 (2020) has a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.79) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.0) selfie shooter.
The Vivo Y51 (2020) draws power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In India, the Vivo Y51 (2020) costs Rs. 17,990 for the solo 8GB/128GB model and is currently available for purchase via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India's e-store. Buyers can avail various financing options as well as Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000.
