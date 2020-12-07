Former Bigg Boss contestant Rahul Mahajan has opened up about his third marriage. The entertainer, who married Russian Kazakh model Natalya Ilina in 2018, has revealed that she has converted to Hinduism. Even though the couple share an age difference of 18 years, Rahul confesses that with Natalya he has discovered "true companionship." Here is more on this.

Details 'I teach her Bhagavad Gita and we read mythological stuff'

Rahul disclosed that his wife decided to convert to Hinduism after their marriage. He said, "I always tell her that the husband and wife's relationship should be like Shiv and Parvati. We keep them as our idols in our relationship." "I teach her Bhagavad Gita and we read a lot of mythological stuff together," he added.

Details 'We are like two tracks of the railway'

Rahul, who recently appeared on the ongoing season of Bigg Boss, stated, "We are like two tracks of the railway. We do not interfere in each other's matters too much and give each other space." "We maintain the balance so that our marriage is on the right track." To recall, Rahul and Natalya got married in 2018.

Marriage A brief about Rahul's past marriages

Rahul's first wife was Shweta Singh whom he knew for 13 years before tying the knot in 2006. The couple got divorced within two years of the wedding In 2010, he appeared in Rahul Dulhaniya Le Jaega, and married Dimpy Ganguly on the television show. The two got divorced in 2015. Both Shweta and Dimpy had accused Rahul of physical abuse.

Allegations 'He punched, kicked, dragged me': Rahul's ex-wife Dimpy

Even though Rahul has never confessed to the allegations, both his marriages ended after he was accused of domestic violence. Dimpy had alleged in 2010 that Rahul had punched, kicked and dragged her by the hair at his house in Mumbai. She subsequently left the house and filed for divorce.

Quote Rahul on his failed marriages: 'We were not compatible'

Opening up about his previous two marriages, Rahul had said in one of his past interviews, "My previous two marriages happened in a hurry. There was no time to think and though both Shweta and Dimpy are wonderful individuals, we were not compatible."

