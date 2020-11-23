Japanese automaker Suzuki has launched the 2020 V-Strom 650XT adventure touring motorcycle in India. It comes in Champion Yellow No. 2 and Pearl Glacier White color options. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look, a digital instrument console, and an all-LED lighting setup. It draws power from a BS6-compliant 645cc, liquid-cooled, V-twin engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT: At a glance

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping fuel tank with angular extensions, a pronounced beak, an upswept exhaust, and a raised windshield. The bike packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED setup for lighting, and rides on wire-spoke wheels. It has a kerb weight of 216kg and a 20-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is powered by a BS6-compliant 645cc, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, in the BS4 state-of-tune, the mill makes 70hp of power and 62Nm of peak torque.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the 2020 Suzuki V-Strom 650XT is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and a three-mode traction control system to avoid skidding on roads while braking. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and link-type forks on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?