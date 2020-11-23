German automaker BMW Motorrad has launched the India-made 2021 G 310 R motorcycle in Europe. The bike is manufactured by TVS Motor Company at its Hosur factory and exported to overseas markets. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler is identical to the India-specific model, featuring a refreshed design, an all-LED lighting setup, and a 313cc, single-cylinder engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 BMW G 310 R: At a glance

The 2021 G 310 R sits on a tubular space frame and has a sporty look. It gets a stepped-up seat, a muscular fuel tank with shrouds, golden-colored front forks, and an upswept exhaust pipe. The motorcycle packs a digital instrument console, an all-LED lighting setup, and rides on blacked-out alloy wheels. It has a kerb weight of 158.5kg and an 11-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

The Europe-specific BMW G 310 R draws power from a Euro 5-compliant 313cc, single-cylinder engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a slipper clutch. The mill generates a maximum power of 34hp at 9,500rpm and a peak torque of 28Nm at 7,500rpm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the rider's safety, the BMW G 310 R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with dual-channel ABS, ride-by-wire throttle, automatic stability control, and a dynamic traction control system. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by 41mm USD forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information How much does it cost?