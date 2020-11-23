MG Motor is likely to start accepting bookings for its Gloster SUV in India soon. According to the reports, the company dealerships will start taking fresh orders for the car at new prices that were introduced earlier this month. To recall, the Gloster was offered in a limited batch of 2,000 units and has been sold out for the current year.

Exteriors MG Gloster: At a glance

The MG Gloster features an eye-catching look with a chrome-finished horizontal slat grille, a clamshell bonnet with sculpted lines, a muscular front bumper, faux quad exhaust pipes, and "GLOSTER" badging on the boot lid. For lighting, it houses swept-back LED headlamps with DRLs and split LED taillights. On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

MG Gloster has a 6/7-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, a 3-zone climate control system, a 12-speaker audio system, ventilated front seats, and ambient lighting. A massage facility for the driver's seat and a foot-activated electric tailgate are also present. It sports an 8-inch semi-digital instrument cluster and a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for MG iSMART 2.0 connected car technology.

Engine Power and performance

MG Gloster is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that is offered in two states of tune. The single-turbo unit, available on Super and Smart variants, delivers 161hp/375Nm while the twin-turbo version, offered on Sharp and Savvy trims, produces 215hp/480Nm. The motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and an all-wheel-drive system (on the Sharp and Savvy variants).

Pocket-pinch How much does it cost?