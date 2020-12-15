Porsche Taycan Turbo S, driven by professional racing driver Leh Keen, has set a new fastest lap record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta by a production electric car. The battery-powered sports car covered the high-speed circuit in a little under one minute and 34 seconds. Last month, the Taycan set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift by an electric car.

Exteriors Recalling the Porsche Taycan

The Porsche Taycan exhibits a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air vent, and inverted L-shaped headlamps. The vehicle is flanked by body lines, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. A big wing and a full-width taillight with "PORSCHE" letting below it are present on the rear end of the car.

Interiors How does it look like on the inside?

The Porsche Taycan has an eco-friendly, leather-free cabin that is made from recycled materials. It also gets 14-way adjustable seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle houses a 10.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options. An optional passenger display and pre-installed voice commands that are accessible by saying "Hey Porsche" are also available.

Engine Power and performance

The Porsche Taycan Turbo S draws power from two electric motors paired to a 93.4kWh battery. This combination generates 750hp of maximum power and 1,050Nm of peak torque. The powertrain allows the car to sprint from 0-96km/h in 2.6 seconds and clock a top-speed of 259km/h. It also delivers a range of 327km/charge.

Information What about the pricing?