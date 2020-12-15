Last updated on Dec 15, 2020, 05:57 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Porsche Taycan Turbo S, driven by professional racing driver Leh Keen, has set a new fastest lap record at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta by a production electric car.
The battery-powered sports car covered the high-speed circuit in a little under one minute and 34 seconds.
Last month, the Taycan set a Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift by an electric car.
The Porsche Taycan exhibits a sporty look, featuring a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air vent, and inverted L-shaped headlamps.
The vehicle is flanked by body lines, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels.
A big wing and a full-width taillight with "PORSCHE" letting below it are present on the rear end of the car.
The Porsche Taycan has an eco-friendly, leather-free cabin that is made from recycled materials. It also gets 14-way adjustable seats, auto climate control, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.
The vehicle houses a 10.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity options.
An optional passenger display and pre-installed voice commands that are accessible by saying "Hey Porsche" are also available.
The Porsche Taycan Turbo S draws power from two electric motors paired to a 93.4kWh battery. This combination generates 750hp of maximum power and 1,050Nm of peak torque.
The powertrain allows the car to sprint from 0-96km/h in 2.6 seconds and clock a top-speed of 259km/h. It also delivers a range of 327km/charge.
The pricing and availability details of the 2021 Porsche Taycan in India are yet to be announced. However, in the US, it carries a starting price-tag of $1,03,800 (roughly Rs. 77 lakh).
