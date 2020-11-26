Porsche Taycan EV has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift by an electric car.

The battery-powered sports car covered 42.171km (210 laps) in 55 minutes while continuously drifting around an irrigated skidpad at an average speed of 46km/h.

The record was set by Porsche instructor Dennis Retera at the Porsche Experience Centre at the Hockenheimring in Germany.