Last updated on Nov 26, 2020, 12:51 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Porsche Taycan EV has set a new Guinness World Record for the longest continuous drift by an electric car.
The battery-powered sports car covered 42.171km (210 laps) in 55 minutes while continuously drifting around an irrigated skidpad at an average speed of 46km/h.
The record was set by Porsche instructor Dennis Retera at the Porsche Experience Centre at the Hockenheimring in Germany.
The Porsche Taycan EV has an eye-catching design, featuring a sloping roofline, a large air dam, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, and inverted L-shaped headlights.
The car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and designer alloy wheels. The rear section has a minimalist design with a full-width taillight and "PORSCHE" letting below it.
The entry-level Taycan 4S model draws power from twin motors that come paired to a 79.2kWh battery. This combination generates 523hp of power and 640Nm of peak torque. The car offers a range of up to 365km and can sprint from 0-100km/h in 4 seconds.
The 2021 Porsche Taycan EV offers an eco-friendly leather-free cabin made from recycled materials. It has automatic climate control, a multifunctional power steering wheel, and 14-way adjustable seats.
The car also packs a 10.9-inch central touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options, an optional second passenger display, and pre-installed voice commands that can be accessed by saying "Hey Porsche."
Details pertaining to the pricing and availability of the 2021 Porsche Taycan EV in India are not available as of now. However, in the US, it carries a starting price-tag of $1,03,800 (approximately Rs. 77 lakh).
