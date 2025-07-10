Porsche Taycan Black Edition arrives with more style and range

Porsche has unveiled the 2026 Taycan Black Edition, a new addition to its electric vehicle range. The model comes in three variants: the base rear-drive sedan and two all-wheel drive versions, the Taycan 4 and 4S. The Black Edition is characterized by black accents and enhanced equipment over standard models.

Specifications Taycan Black Edition comes with a bigger 105kWh battery The Taycan Black Edition comes with a 105kWh Performance Battery Plus, replacing the standard 97kWh battery. This upgrade is usually a $5,780 option. The model also features standard 21-inch wheels, metallic paint, decals on front doors, and 'SportDesign' front and rear fascias to set it apart from regular Taycan models.

Technology Tech features and interior enhancements The Taycan Black Edition also packs a host of advanced tech features. These include 14-way adjustable seats, blind-spot monitoring, surround-view cameras with active park assist, HD Matrix Design LED headlights, and Bose surround sound system. The interior is enhanced with Porsche crests embossed into the headrests, Black Edition doorsills, and an embossed logo on the center console.