After 55 years, Range Rover reinvents its iconic logo

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has unveiled a new logo for its iconic Range Rover brand. The move comes ahead of the launch of the luxury SUV's first-ever electric model later this year. The fresh design features two mirrored Rs in a minimalist, wide-set font. This is the first time Range Rover has changed its logo since the original was introduced in 1970.

Logo details 'Range Rover' script won't be replaced Despite the introduction of this new logo, JLR has clarified that it won't be replacing the well-known 'Range Rover' script seen on the front and rear of its SUVs. The company explained that "the Range Rover Motif has been developed as a smaller symbol for where our familiar Range Rover device mark does not fit," like on labels or in repeating patterns.

Usage Logo will be featured where an emblem is more suited The new logo will be used in places where an emblem is more suitable, like event spaces. It might also be seen on the grille and interior upholstery of Range Rovers, differentiating them from other Land Rover models. The company has also introduced a new pattern that could potentially be used for upholstery or accessories, similar to those seen on high-end Goyard or Louis Vuitton bags.