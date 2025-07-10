Tesla to roll out robotaxi service in Bay Area soon
What's the story
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced plans to expand the company's robotaxi service into the San Francisco Bay Area in the next month or two, depending on regulatory approvals. The move comes after an initial limited test run in Austin, Texas. The expansion will mark a major step forward for Tesla's autonomous vehicle technology and its commercial applications.
Expansion plans
Limited test run of robotaxi service in Austin
In Austin, Tesla had launched a limited test run of its robotaxi service last month. The trial was conducted in a small area with some 12 vehicles and several restrictions, including a safety monitor sitting in the front passenger seat. However, Musk has now announced that this service will be expanded to a larger area in Austin this weekend.
Regulatory hurdles
Waiting on regulatory approvals, says Musk
Responding to a query from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley about the Bay Area expansion, Musk said they are "waiting on regulatory approvals." He added that the service would probably be available in a month or two. This response highlights the importance of regulatory compliance in Tesla's plans for its robotaxi service and future expansions.