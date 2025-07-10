Tesla to roll out robotaxi service in Bay Area soon

In Austin, Tesla had launched a limited test run of its robotaxi service last month. The trial was conducted in a small area with some 12 vehicles and several restrictions, including a safety monitor sitting in the front passenger seat. However, Musk has now announced that this service will be expanded to a larger area in Austin this weekend.

Regulatory hurdles

Waiting on regulatory approvals, says Musk

Responding to a query from Tesla Owners Silicon Valley about the Bay Area expansion, Musk said they are "waiting on regulatory approvals." He added that the service would probably be available in a month or two. This response highlights the importance of regulatory compliance in Tesla's plans for its robotaxi service and future expansions.