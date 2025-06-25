How activists forced Jeff Bezos to change wedding venue 

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, former journalist Lauren Sanchez , have reportedly changed their wedding venue in Venice due to protests from local activists . The original location was the Scuola Grande della Misericordia, a stunning 16th-century building in the city's center. However, campaigners threatened to block access for celebrity guests by filling canals with inflatable crocodiles, forcing the couple to relocate to Arsenale, a historic shipyard complex.

Venue shift Venue change influenced by security concerns The decision to change the venue was also influenced by security concerns related to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. The presence of Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka in Venice heightened these worries, reported The Guardian. Local authorities have since increased security measures across the city, particularly in Jewish neighborhoods. The new location, Arsenale, is expected to be more difficult for protesters to access due to its fortified walls.

Celebrity guest list Around 200 guests expected to attend the celebrations An estimated 200 guests are expected to attend the wedding celebrations, including high-profile personalities like Elon Musk, Kim Kardashian, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Reports suggest that around 95 private jets will be arriving at Venice's airport for the occasion. The festivities are believed to commence on Thursday with the main ceremony at San Giorgio Maggiore basilica on Friday. The party is scheduled for Saturday.

Protest plans 'No Bezos, no war' march organized by activists Activists have decided to organize a "no Bezos, no war" march, although some level of protest against the wedding may still take place. One activist stated, "We feel as if we scored a victory... the crocodile initiative would have given a bad impression of the city." The group No Space for Bezos was formed after Venice's mayor Luigi Brugnaro confirmed that the couple would be marrying in the city.

Protest involvement Greenpeace joins protests Environmental organizations like Greenpeace Italia and the British activist group Everyone Hates Elon have also joined the protests. They displayed a large banner in St Mark's Square on Monday featuring Bezos's face with the caption: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, you can pay more tax." The protest aims to highlight the social and climate injustice of such extravagant events.