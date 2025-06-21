Trump: 'Very hard' to ask Israel to cease Iran airstrikes

United States President Donald Trump has said that he is unlikely to ask Israel to stop its airstrikes on Iran . Speaking in Morristown, New Jersey, Trump noted that Israel's military advantage makes it difficult to request a ceasefire. "I think it's very hard to make that request right now," he said, adding, "If somebody is winning, it's a little bit harder to do than if somebody is losing."

Diplomatic efforts 'We'll see what happens' Trump confirmed ongoing negotiations with Iran but downplayed hopes for a quick resolution. He said the US would take its time before deciding on further support for Israel. "We're ready, willing, and able, and we've been speaking to Iran, and we'll see what happens," he said. He added, "I'd say two weeks would be the maximum to see whether people come to their senses." The president also dismissed European-led mediation efforts after they failed in Geneva talks.

Historical context 'There were no weapons of mass destruction...' Trump also dismissed comparisons between the current situation and the 2003 Iraq war. "There were no weapons of mass destruction. I never thought there were," he said. "That was somewhat pre-nuclear, nothing like it is today," referring to Iran's nuclear program. He admitted that Iran has gathered a "tremendous amount of material" for its nuclear program.