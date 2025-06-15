Donald Trump made almost $58M from cryptocurrency last year
What's the story
US President Donald Trump made a whopping $57.7 million from token sales by World Liberty Financial, a cryptocurrency company he and his sons helped launch last year.
The revelation comes from Trump's federal financial disclosure forms released by the Office of Government Ethics.
The OGE report also details Trump's vast business empire, that includes income from hotels, golf resorts, and cryptocurrency ventures.
Income sources
Golf courses and resorts generated $110M for Trump
Despite massive earnings from his cryptocurrency venture, it isn't the largest source of Trump's income. His Miami-based company, Trump Endeavor 12 LLC, which owns golf courses and resort, generated $110 million. The Mar-a-Lago Club contributed over $50 million in resort-related revenue to Trump's financial portfolio.
Asset valuation
Trump values 22 assets at over $50M each
Trump's financial disclosure also revealed that he values 22 assets at over $50 million each.
These include Mar-a-Lago, a golf resort in Turnberry, Scotland, and his stakes in World Liberty Financial and Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, which owns Truth Social.
However, it's important to note that the values of these holdings are disclosed in broad ranges with "over $50 million" being the highest.
New ventures
New companies selling meme coins, NFTs
Trump's new company, Fight Fight Fight LLC, which sells his meme coin, was launched this January but wasn't included in the 2024 disclosure.
Another entity, CIC Digital LLC, earns money by licensing Trump's image on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
It generated an income of $1.1 million in 2024 and also has a wallet holding Ethereum worth at least $1 million.
Global trademarks
Financial report also reveals global trademarks, personal investments
The 234-page disclosure lists hundreds of global trademarks owned by Trump, including in China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Venezuela.
It details his personal investments outside his business empire as well as First Lady Melania Trump's holdings.
However, it also shows Trump has seven outstanding real estate loans with mortgages of over $50 million on Trump Tower, Trump National Doral, and 40 Wall Street.